Gardaí have seized two cars in Tipperary for a litany of offences

The Roads Policing Unit were out early this morning and intercepted and removed two cars that failed to have the appropriate documentation.

The first was in Thurles where the driver of a VW Golf was found without tax or insurance, with the insurance having expired 216 days ago.

Meanwhile, in Templemore Gardaí seized a VW Polo, which was being driven by an unaccompanied learner with no L-Plates displayed. The car was found to have no tax or NCT while the insurance had expired 337 days ago.

Both drivers will now face court.