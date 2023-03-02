Gardaí investigate fatal crash in Tipperary

A student at Mary Immaculate in Thurles has been killed in a crash in the town overnight.

22 year old Adam Kirwan from Laois was a promising hurler and had played for Mary I in their recent Ryan Cup win.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the single vehicle incident that occurred at approximately 3.15am this morning at College Green in Thurles.

The body of the young man was taken to the University Hospital Limerick, where a post-mortem will be carried out

Two females who were in the car at the time of the crash are said to have escaped injury.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information, who may have witnessed the incident, or may have video footage, including dashcam footage, to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.