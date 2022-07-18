Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Cahir motorway crash

A motorist is in a serious condition in hospital following a collision with a loose horse on the M8 near Cahir on Saturday night.

The incident happened on Saturday night at Cahir Abbey Upper.

The driver – a male in his late teens – is being treated at Cork University Hospital.

Sgt Shane O’Neill from Cahir Garda station is appealing for information in relation to the crash

“On Saturday night at approximately 11.30pm on the northbound lane of the M8 a horse was involved in a collision with a car.

“We’re just looking for any witnesses or anyone who might have dashcam footage or who might have been in the area at that time or might have seen a loose horse in the area at that time.

“We’re still trying to locate the owner of the horse so anyone with any knowledge please get in contact with Cahir Garda station.”

Gardaí in Cahir can be reached on 052 7445630 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.