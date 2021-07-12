Gardaí advise caution during Status Yellow Rainfall warning for Tipperary

A Status Yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Tipperary and a number of other counties.

Met Éireann is warning of heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms with a risk of localised flooding.

It will run from 2 o’clock this afternoon until 10 o’clock tonight.

Inspector James White of Thurles Garda Station is advising motorists to turn on their front and rear lights when driving in heavy rain even if it’s in the middle of the day to make sure that you can been seen.

Also if you feel that because of the level of water under your tyres that your steering is becoming unresponsive due to surface water ease off the accelerator until your car comes to a gradual halt.

If you’re approaching an area of flash flooding don’t drive through the flood water unless you’re actually sure of the depth of the water. As well as that if there’s oncoming traffic approaching allow them to go through the flood first before you make your way through.

Also with heavy rainfall reduce your speed due to the reduced visibility.