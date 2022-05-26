Fundraiser for local student seriously injured in crash

The family of a local teenager who remains in a coma seven weeks after a freak accident are fundraising for her care.

13 year old student Aisling Kennedy who attends the Presentation Secondary School in Clonmel, was clipped by a van wing mirror on the Ballymacarbry Road on April 7th after getting off the school bus.

Her parents Thomas and Louise are in the hospital every day and say they are taking it hour by hour as doctors attempt to establish the prognosis of what’s been described as a ‘devastating brain injury’.

A Go Fund Me has been set up for Aisling as well as a fundraising Fun Day on June 5th in Lonergan’s Bar to help towards the medical costs.

Her mother Louise told Tipp Today a bit about the possible outcomes.

“We’re kind of in an unknown situation, so the worst case scenario would be that she would be, remain as she is in a vegetative state, so she would have periods where she is awake but she would not be able to do anything for herself, she wouldn’t be able to communicate, she would not be able to eat.

“She would need constant care for the rest of her life , however long that is because they are not able to tell us.”

The GoFund Me page for Aisling can be found here