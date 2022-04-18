Five people hospitalised after serious crash in Waterford

Five people are in hospital after a serious crash in County Waterford.

Four of them have been seriously injured after the collision in Kilmeaden, just 20km from Carrick-on-suir.

The two car crash happened on the N25 near Ballyduff East in Kilmeaden shortly after 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon.

A woman in her 40s driving one of the cars is in a serious but stable condition, after she was taken to Waterford University Hospital.

A teenage boy who was a passenger is being treated for non-life threatening injuries in the same hospital.

The driver of the second car, a man in his 70s, and two passengers, a man and woman, both in their 50s are all in a serious but stable condition at Cork and Waterford University Hospitals.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward – anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to contact Tramore Garda Station.