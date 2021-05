Two motorists have been arrested for driving offences in the Cahir Garda District overnight.

The first was arrested late last night after they tested positive for Cannabis.

The second motorist was stopped at a checkpoint early this morning in Cahir Town. The driver showed a suspected fake driving licence.

Using the mobility app Gardaí found the driver was disqualified from driving.

The vehicle was seized and the driver was arrested and charged to appear in court at a later date.