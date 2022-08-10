Disqualified drivers have vehicles impounded in North Tipp

The Tipperary Roads Policing Unit has been busy this week with two vehicles seized for serious driving offences.

Officers intercepted a car in Roscrea on Monday morning with the driver providing some sketchy details which the Garda Mobility App showed to be incorrect. The motorist was in fact disqualified from driving and subsequently arrested and charged to appear in court.

Yesterday a van was stopped by members of the Roads Policing Unit patrolling in the Moneygall area. That driver was also found to be disqualified.

Once again the vehicle was seized and the motorist arrested with a court date to follow.