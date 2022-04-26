Deer causing problems for motorists in West Tipperary

Concerns have been raised following a number of collisions involving deer in West Tipperary in recent weeks.

The matter was raised at this week’s meeting of the Tipperary – Cahir – Cashel Municipal District.

Councillor Roger Kennedy said he was aware of at least four motorists who have collided with deer on approach roads to Dundrum over the last two weeks.

One of the cars was written off by the impact, another was badly damaged while the other two vehicles suffered minor damage.

Councillor Kennedy is asking for warning signs to be erected on both sides of the village to alert motorists to the dangers.

“The population of the deer herd has doubled generally in the Dundrum area.

“There’s a lot of forestry there and the deer travel down from the hills – the Slieve Felim Hills – they’re roving there all the time but they come back down and they want grass at this time of the year and they’re on the move.”