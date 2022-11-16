Dáil hears safety concerns in relation to North Tipp road

Safety concerns in relation to a stretch of the R489 in North Tipperary have been highlighted in the Dáil.

Deputy Jackie Cahill says the road – which links Portumna and Birr – is badly in need of works.

He says some stretches of the road are particularly bad with locals willing to accommodate any works.

“It’s a road because of its geographic location doesn’t get the resources that it deserves.

“One kilometre from The Ferry Inn in Portland, Lorrha the road gets extremely narrow and trucks have to stop to pass and there is a blind bend there which is extremely dangerous.

“I would like that the TII and Tipperary County Council would work together to put the necessary resources in place that would alleviate this serious safety concern.

The residents in the area are willing to give their property to facilitate this progress.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin promised to take the matter further.

“I do accept your deep concerns about the road safety on this particular route – the R489 between Portumna and Birr – and I will communicate with the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and the CEO of Tipperary County Council asking that they would come together to seek a resolution to this.”