Council to consider pedestrian flyover for Clonmel inner relief road

The idea of a pedestrian flyover in Clonmel has been met with a positive reaction.

Cllr. Michael Murphy has begun the calls for such a structure along the bypass of the town between the Fethard Road Roundabout and the Cashel Roundabout.

He told Senior Council Engineers that with a third of the population of Clonmel North of the bypass and only uncontrolled crossings from the Cahir Road to Moangariff there is poor safety for pedestrians.

There was acknowledgment from council officials that something needed to be done and they committed to a full review of the current crossings in addition to considering a flyover.

Cllr. Murphy believes that this could happen in the coming months.

“Possibly not years I would like to think that we will certainly transform those uncontrolled crossings into controlled crossings. Improve signage perhaps flashing lights, improve road markings as well to make existing crossing safer as well and then in the medium to long term that the concept of a flyover will be developed.”

The Bypass sees about 20,000 vehicle movements a day, has no safe pedestrian crossing.

Senior Engineers said that the suggestion of a flyover would require significant investment however, it was not ruled out – with assurances they would carry out a review of the area shortly.

Cllr. Murphy told Tipp FM that while safety measures are needed, they also need to strike a balance for motorists and avoid further congestion.

“Finding that happy medium for both motorists and cyclists. As you know traffic can be quite intense along the bypass and I do appreciate and I do accept that if you introduce traffic lights at these pedestrian crossings that that has and can make it more congested for motorists and that is why I think in terms of that medium between motorists and pedestrians the concept of a flyover is the ideal solution.”