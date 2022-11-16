Council to examine concerns over Fethard – Cloneen Road

Drainage issues on the Fethard to Cloneen Road are to be investigated.

This comes following reports of subsidence along the R692 in recent weeks.

Cllr. Mark Fitzgerald told council engineers that they needed to be proactive and put measures in place to tackle the problem before there was a serious accident.

He also highlighted a recent accident on the same road near Fethard and called for more safety measures to be implemented.

While the council agreed to look into the subsidence, they said the accident Cllr. Fitzgerald was referring to was tourists to the area and they were confident this wouldn’t be a regular occurrence