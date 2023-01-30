Council to carry out road safety works at two Clonmel schools

Traffic calming measures are to be implemented on dangerous roads near two schools in Clonmel.

Parents of children attending the Gaelscoil had voiced concerns over the speed of traffic outside the school, as well as there being safety issues at The Loreto Convent.

Tipperary County Council have said there will be work done outside the Gaelscoil and the nearby street to modify the safety measures.

Cllr. Siobhan Ambrose has detailed some of the confirmed works at Irishtown.

“Raised platforms on Irishtown and again on Albert Street and Cantwell Street and I welcome these because a number of parents have been onto me about the speed of traffic and we needed traffic calming around there and it is good that the pedestrian crossing will be a new one outside the new entrance and an upgraded one on Irishtown which will cater for both the Gaelscoil… and St. Mary’s primary school.”

Meanwhile a review of the road safety measures around The Loreto Convent in Clonmel is underway.

Cllr. Ambrose says that these are timely modifications.

“They do hope to put in traffic calming measure and pedestrian crossing outside Loreto and I welcome that because the location itself is very difficult there are a lot of cars in the area especially around school pick up time so I look forward to both of these measures, being carried out in the near future.”