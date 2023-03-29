Contractors to fix road marking issues in Thurles area

A number of box junctions in the Thurles Municipal District have been washed away due to heavy weather.

At a recent meeting, Councillor Sean Ryan called for the reinforcement of the road markings as a matter of urgency.

He cited box junctions coming into Two-Mile-Borris, the box junction at Ballymureen, and a number of other areas throughout the district where the white lining was washed away by the heavy rainfall in November.

It was confirmed at the meeting that as soon as the weather improves, the White Lining Project will get up and running, and a contractor will be sent out to rectify the issue.