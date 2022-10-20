Concerns highlighted about dangers on stretch of road in West Tipp

There are calls for a footpath to be laid in Dundrum before someone is injured.

Members of the community have been voicing their concern over a particular section of road between Dundrum House Hotel and the village that is used regularly but has no walkway or grass margin.

One local man, Peter, told Tipp Today that since the housing of a number of Ukrainian refugees in the area that stretch has become busier and the council has a responsibility to ensure it is safe for everyone.

He says on occasion people have had to jump into the ditch to avoid being hit on the bend.

“If there is a car coming towards you there’s nowhere for them to go and you’ve no way to avoid them. The local Government reps, or whoever decided on their placement in Dundrum House has a responsibility for their health and safety, as in how they get up and down from the shop. My issue is not with the High Vis because it’s a health and safety issue by day or by night.”

A local councillor says signage would be a short term solution to the issues.

Cllr. Declan Burgess told Tipp Today that they need progress on this and while there may not be funding this year it needs to be looked at as soon as possible.

Cllr. Burgess says signage could work in the interim to keep people safe.

“Footpaths aren’t going to be delivered the following day… I think in the short term signage should be erected. I have already emailed the district team to get signage that walkers are around.”