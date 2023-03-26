Clonmel residents concerned about trees approaching Cashel Road Roundabout

It is unlikely trees on a road in Clonmel will be topped before autumn.

There were calls at this month’s meeting of the Clonmel Borough District for the Council to trim the trees approaching the Cashel Road Roundabout.

Residents living along Ardgaoithe Drive had reported that they were causing a significant nuisance.

However, the District Administrator stated that under the Wildlife Act it is an offence to cut or fell trees from 1st March to the 31st August, unless the trees are creating a road safety hazard.

Carol Creighton said she doesn’t believe this to be the case here but that the trees will be assessed and as necessary scheduled for topping next Autumn.