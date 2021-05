Diversions are in place on the Clonmel – Dungarvan road following a collision in Ballymacarbry.

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash involving a truck and a car near the council depot.

Traffic is being diverted at the Bee Hive through Deerpark.

Gardaí in Dungarvan say the R671 is likely to be closed for a number of hours.

Emergency services have also been dealing with a collision in Clonmel at the Kilheffernan Roundabout which resulted in lengthy delays on the N24.