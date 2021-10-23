Changes planned to ease traffic problems in Thurles

It’s hoped a solution has been found to the ongoing traffic issues on the Slievenamon Road in Thurles.

While the situation has improved slightly lengthy delays are still being experienced at the junction to the new Lidl store.

Local Councillor Seamus Hanafin says the main problem with the traffic lights was that they only allowed one flow of traffic through the junction at any one time.

“They’re going to increase the carrying capacity of the junction by allowing two flows of traffic through.

“Up to now if you were coming out of town all the other lights were red against you – it only allowed one flow of traffic out at a time.

“Now they’re going to change and put in filter lanes. So there will be a filter lane into Lidl as you’re coming into town and a filter lane into Clongower road as you’re coming out from town. That will allow the main flow of traffic to continue with two flows through it. And that really should speed up the junction no end.”