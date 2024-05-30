Caution advised on the roads in the run up the bank holiday weekend

Today is going to be the most dangerous day on the roads over the bank holiday weekend.

Inspector Aiden Lonergan from Nenagh Garda Station says the stats show that more people are likely to die in a crash on a Thursday evening than any other time over the June bank holiday.

Between 3pm and 6pm over the rest of the weekend are the other times at the highest risk for serious and fatal incidents.

The Gardaí and the Road Safety authority are launching their road safety campaigns for the long weekend.

Inspector Lonergan is urging all road users to stay vigilant for the next few days.