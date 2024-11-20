Caution advised following overnight frost

Locals across Tipperary are being warned to take extra care this morning on the way to work and on the school run.

A yellow alert for icy conditions and low temperatures will be in effect until 10 o’clock.

There’s also warnings for snow and ice in the Premier County tonight and tomorrow morning.

Met Éireann says Tipperary can expect widespread frost and icy stretches with hazardous conditions on roads and paths causing some travel disruption from 8pm this evening.

A separate warning kicks in overnight with accumulations of snow expected across Munster from 4am to midday tomorrow.