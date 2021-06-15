Cashel works due for completion this week

Works at Lower Gate Street in Cashel are due to finish up by the end of this week.

Issues with the road layout over the weekend led to significant confusion for motorists with many going the wrong way on the one-way system due apparently to the lack of signage.

Local Councillor Declan Burgess has thanked people for their patience during the works but says the issue should be resolved by next weekend.

“There was obvious confusion in the layout of Lower Gate and it took some time unfortunately to address that.”

“I think it’s going to be a wonderful finish – we can see the progress there. Yesterday there was a significant amount of resurfacing done and the paving is all finished. I’d say we will definitely see this completed this week and we’re aiming at Thursday I think.”