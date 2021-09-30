Cashel speeding issues to be tackled

Traffic calming measures are to be put in place on the Camas Road in Cashel to address the concerns of the residents about speeding.

The issue was raised by Councillor Declan Burgess at this week’s Tipperary Cahir Cashel Municipal District meeting and he’s hoping the works may be completed by early next year.

He told Tipp FM this is an issue he has been working on for some time.

“I have previously asked for some traffic calming to be implemented here and I suppose this is continuing my efforts. I’ve asked for traffic feedback signs – these are the flashing signs that tell you your speed coming into the town.

“I think it’s important that these are installed and I got a favourable response from our District Engineer and they’re going to be included in the Municipal District schedule of works.”