Carrick on Suir traffic delays a major concern

Traffic management measures have been demanded for Carrick-on-Suir as works continue in the town.

Last week Irish Water began work in the area to replace water mains and on Friday there were reports of delays as long as an hour in and out of the area.

At this week’s meeting of the County Council Sinn Fein’s David Dunne said the poor communication was unacceptable and a number of businesses missed out due to the delays.

He said that there couldn’t be another week of disruption of this kind and the executive promised to liaise with Irish Water to implement a better system.

Earlier a Tipp Today listener spoke of the disruption being experienced by motorists trying to get through Carrick.

Linda says it’s not acceptable and she will be avoiding the area as much as possible.

“Now you do have gentlemen around there directing traffic – in fairness they’re doing the best they can.

“But it’s still backed up. I was backed up for sitting at the schools going down Pill Road for 15 minutes.

“So any direction you’re going – whether its towards Waterford or towards Clonmel – I just know that by going into it, and I actually now said I’m going to avoid going into SuperValu like the plague because I know its going to take at least 24 minutes to get through the town to the far side.”