Carrick Councillors seek meeting with Transport Minister on N24 upgrade

Councillors in the Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District are pushing for a meeting with the Transport Minister over the feared shelving of plans for the N24 upgrade between Cahir and Waterford.

Kilkenny County Council, which is overseeing that project, wasn’t provided with any TII funding to continue survey works on that stretch this year.

The Carrick Municipal District met yesterday, where they agreed to seek full Council support to set up a meeting with Minister Eamon Ryan.

Cathaoirleach of the District, Mark Fitzgerald, outlines what this means for householders in the area.

“There’s a six kilometre exclusion zone all along that proposed section of new road.

“That’s all frozen now so anyone that’s applying for planning permission for a first time build or to put in a slatted shed or anything to do with planning at all – everything is on hold because of this exclusion zone now and we need to meet the minister and get him to change his mind on this.”