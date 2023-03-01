Calls for a safety assessment to be carried out on a road near Tipp Town

Barronstown Cross just before Limerick Junction was recently described as a ‘rat run’ by local residents who are concerned about the increased congestion after it was used as a diversion during previous roadworks.

At a recent meeting of the District Cllr. Roger Kennedy asked if the area could be examined.

He was told that the Roads Capital Office has requested historic data from TII on accidents at this location following a number of representations including a Parliamentary Question in the Dáil.

Based on the information received they will assess whether action is ‘appropriate’ and if so that will depend on approval and funding from TII.