Call for upgrade of Clonmel bypass lighting

Walkers and joggers don’t feel safe out in the dark, as the lights on the Clonmel Bypass are too dim.

Mayor of Clonmel Councillor Michael Murphy raised concerns about the brightness of the lights and how they’re not adequately lighting up the paths.

The District Engineer told Clonmel councillors that the lights were funded by TII and cannot be altered by the council.

Councillor Murphy told Tipp FM that at the moment, people have safety concerns due to the quality of the lighting.

“Lighting the bypass was a goal for all of us, thankfully, this time 12 months ago we had the switching on of the lights on the bypass, fully funded by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) because it is along a national road.

“I walk the bypass a lot, I meet people, and particularly in light of recent events that happened nationally, there’s a real concern about the quality of the lighting.

“While they’re LED lights, they’re clearly at an extremely low wattage – engage with TII to see if we can increase the wattage of those lights, even marginally.”

He added that the District Engineer will carry out a survey of the lights and liase with TII about the concerns people have, but Tipperary County Council don’t have the power to change the wattage, as the lights were funded by TII.