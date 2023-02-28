Call for speed cushions on busy road in Clonmel

A group of residents in Clonmel have voiced concerns over the speed of traffic in their area.

Cllr. Michael Murphy has put forward the problems that people living between the Glenoaks Roundabout and Clonmel Garden Centre have been calling for some sort of safety measures.

He wants to see the installation of speed cushions, however, the District Engineer said they would first have to conduct surveys and investigations in the area.

Following the speed survey engineers will then determine whether or not remedial measures are needed on this road.