Call for roundabout to replace new junction in Thurles

A local resident has called for the traffic lights on the Slievenamon Road in Thurles to be replaced by a roundabout.

Over the past few weeks, the traffic lights near Lidl have been causing severe delays for motorists, with many avoiding the area at peak times.

Clonoulty man Michael Ryan says the delays are unacceptable and immediate action from the council is needed.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Michael said he’s sick of the traffic jams, and claims it’s putting people off from coming into Thurles.

“This is a joke, this is a joke. This needs to be sorted out quickly.

“They need a roundabout there, but there’s lads there, politicians and engineers – they’re going around in circles is what they’re doing.

“It’s common sense, this is going on weeks now.

“I don’t know if it’s that they don’t want to pay and it costs too much money.

“When the schools come back, you’ll go back to the days of young lads walking the roads from Twomileborris, Moycarkey and Horse & Jockey.”