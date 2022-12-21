Call for alternative routes to motorways to be salted

The need to salt former National Primary roads in Tipperary during frosty weather has been raised by a member of the County Council.

The call from Councillor Sean Ryan came in the wake of the recent cold snap and in particular the condition of roads last Saturday.

A number of crashes were reported right across the county including on the M7 and M8.

The Littleton based Councillor said if sections of the motorways have to close due to a collision it forces traffic onto the old “main roads”.

“This road network needs to be salted – the N8 running from the border with Urlingford right down to the roundabout there in Cashel in particular. We’re looking for that to be salted on a regular basis so that people will be able to travel safely on it and drivers with Learner Permits who have to travel on that will be able to travel safely.”

Councillor Ryan has also called on Tipperary County Council to consider providing “salt bins” to residents groups.

He says they have been trialled with some success in other areas.

“Salting bins would be given to local groups or local residents groups so they would have salt to put down in estates. It’s an area that has been looked at by Cork County Council and has run quite successfully there.

“Our engineers have said they will look at that idea as well as other ideas that were put forward and that we may have a county wide approach to deal with these severe weather events which unfortunately are happening a little more frequently.”