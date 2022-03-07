Cahir – Waterford funding a major boost according to Council chair

The restoration of funding for the N24 between Cahir and Waterford is a very important step according to the Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council.

Having been omitted by Transport Infrastructure Ireland a major lobbying campaign has resulted in two million Euro being allocated for the route selection process.

This process is expected to be completed by late next year.

Councillor Marie Murphy says it’s important to have both the Cahir – Waterford and Cahir – Limerick Junction stretches of the N24 making progress together.

“It doesn’t have a great record for road traffic accidents. Anything that improves the safety of our roads is vital that we push for and it has to happen together.

“This doesn’t mean that the road is going to be built in the next few years – we’re probably eight years away from anything happening because of the process that everything has to go through. But its great that we now have the funding to continue both sections.”