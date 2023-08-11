Cahill calls for speed reductions at busy mid-Tipp junction

Road safety improvements are being called for at a junction on the Thurles to Limerick road.

The situation at Kilcommon Cross on the R503 is being highlighted by local TD Jackie Cahill.

He says it’s an extremely busy junction despite its rural location and is calling for it to be included in a review of speed limits around the county.

“I’ve lobbied Tipperary County Council about Kilcommon Cross – it’s on the Thurles to Newport road and is an extremely busy junction.

“Sean Treacy’s GAA field is on the left as you come from Thurles and McCormack’s undertaking business, shop, petrol pumps and pub are at the other side.

“Also you have the turn up to Kilcommon village to your right and a turn to your left to go to Doon.”