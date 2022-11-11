Cahill calls for action on Drish Bridge junction

Concerns over the safety of a junction on the N75 between Thurles and the M8 have been highlighted in the Dáil.

Local TD Jackie Cahill has called for Transport Infrastructure Ireland to be ordered to look into the junction at Drish Bridge.

The N75 – which is the main artery from Thurles to the motorway – has seen a number of fatalities over the years.

Deputy Jackie Cahill says the junction at Drish Bridge in particular needs work to improve safety.

Speaking in the Dáil he called on the Tánaiste, who was taking Leaders Questions, to ask the relevant authorities to take these safety concerns seriously and provide a solution.

Leo Varadkar committed to raising this issue further with the Transport Minister Eamon Ryan saying he was familiar with the stretch of road.

Deputy Cahill says he remains confident that by continuing to work with relevant authorities including Tipperary County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland that a solution can be found to this road safety issue.