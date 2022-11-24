Busy time for Tipperary Roads Policing Unit

A number of road offences have been detected on Tipperary roads over the last few days.

On Tuesday Tipperary Roads Policing Unit were carrying out a checkpoint in Roscrea when a vehicle approached slowly with the windows completely fogged up.

As well as this being a danger to other road users the driver was discovered to be without insurance, their NCT, and tax.

The car was seized and the driver will now appear in court.

Meanwhile, when conducting checkpoints with the RSA in the Templemore area a learner driver was found to be driving unaccompanied, while 3 trucks were found to have excessively worn tyres.

2 of these truck drivers were also driving without a valid CPC and prosecutions are to follow.