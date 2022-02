A motorist had their car seized by the Roads Policing Unit in the Templemore area last evening.

The driver was arrested for drug driving while the vehicle was found to have no tax, NCT or insurance. The motorist also had no driving licence.

Meanwhile the unit also stopped a tractor which was being driven in the dark with no lights. The slurry tank it was towing was missing a wheel while the tyres on two of the remaining three wheels were bald with wire protruding.