Burgess: Patch work on a dangerous road surface in Cashel is not enough

Cllr. Declan Burgess recently called on the County Council to repair the road at William Street in the town which has a number of loose blocks and significant subsidence.

He told members that there are a number of elderly people in the vicinity who have reported a number of accidents and falls due to the uneven surface.

The executive told Cllr. Burgess that they would assess the area and replace defective blocks- however he says this isn’t enough.

“I suppose the subsistence is a major, major health and safety issue. The blocks are all raised they are massive trip hazards, I suppose the council said they will assess the area I kind of want them to do more than just fix the blocks I think we need to try and get this road on to some sort of a scheme where we can put a whole new surface down that is going to last longer than the blocks.”

Cllr. Burgess told Tipp FM that there have been a number of falls caused by a variety of issues there.

“I think it needs urgent attention in terms of the loose bricks there, this has been a concern by residents on William Street here for an awful long time… I would like to see some sort of action on it because there has been accidents and people have gotten badly hurt.”