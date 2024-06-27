Book of Evidence not ready in relation to fatal incident in Thurles

The case of a man accused of dangerous driving causing death in Thurles has been adjourned.

Sean Fitzpatrick of Killpurcell, Ballybrophy in County Laois has been charged over the death of Adam Kirwan in College Green in Thurles on March 2nd 2023.

The deceased who was a student at the local Mary I St Patrick’s Campus was 20 at the time of the incident.

The book of evidence in the case was due to be served this week but the court was told it is not yet ready.

Mr Fitzpatrick was further remanded on bail to appear again before Thurles District Court on the 3rd of September when the book of evidence will be served.