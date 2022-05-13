Appeal for witnesses to M8 truck crash

Gardaí have completed their investigation at the scene of last night’s crash on the M8 in Tipperary.

The driver of a truck is being treated at Cork University Hospital for injuries received after his vehicle veered across road.

A clean-up operation is now underway at the site between Junction 6 Thurles and Junction 7 Cashel North.

It’s hoped the north-bound lane will reopen early this afternoon while it’s likely to be 4 or 5pm before the south-bound lane is back in use.

Gardaí in Thurles are appealing for witnesses – or any motorist with dash-cam footage – to contact them on 0504 25100.