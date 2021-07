Two people have been hospitalised following a collision near Cahir this morning.

The single vehicle crash happened at Balyhennebry on the Clonmel Road shortly before 7am.

Gardaí in Cahir are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward and are particularly anxious to speak with any motorist who travelled the N24 Clonmel to Cahir road around that time or anyone with dash cam footage.

Investigating Gardaí can be contacted on 052 74 45630.