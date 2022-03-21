Appeal for information on Cashel hit & run.

Gardaí are investigating a hit & run on the outskirts of Cashel over the weekend.

The incident happened on the Cahir road at 1am on Sunday morning when a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near the old Dairygold premises.

The man in his 30s was taken to University Hospital Limerick where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Superintendent Eddie Golden of Cahir Garda Station is appealing for information.

“At the moment we just know it’s a saloon type car.

“We have a number of people who have come forward already and it want to thank those people.

“We’re also looking obviously for CCTV or dash-cam footage from anyone who may have been in the area.

“We know that the car did leave the scene towards the motorway on the old Dublin – Cork road.”

Any information can be given to Cahir Gardaí on 052 7445630.