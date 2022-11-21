Appeal for driver involved in fatal hit & run near Templemore to come forward

Gardaí are appealing for the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit & run near Templemore this morning to come forward.

A pedestrian in his 60s suffered fatal injuries in the incident – he was discovered on the side of the R433 near Clonmore village shortly after 1am and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inspector James White of Thurles Garda station has issued this appeal for information.

“A pedestrian was struck by a passing vehicle and we are appealing for any motorist who was on the road or any pedestrian between those hours and particularly any person who may have dash-cam footage to contact us.

“I’m also making a specific appeal to the driver of the vehicle who did not remain at the scene – do the right thing. Contact us at Thurles Garda station on 0504 25100.”