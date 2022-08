Yet another car has been seized by members of the Tipperary Roads Policing Unit.

Officers intercepted a VW in Killenaule yesterday.

The driver was discovered to be disqualified from driving after a check on the Garda Mobility App.

A car was impounded in Roscrea on Monday while a van was seized in the Moneygall area on Tuesday after the drivers were also found to be disqualified.

All three can expect a court appearance in due course.