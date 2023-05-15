Anglim: Why was consultants report not accepted by NTA?

Questions are being asked why recommendations on improving safety at a bridge over the River Suir are not being implemented.

The National Transport Authority recently decided to remove Ardfinnan Bridge from this year’s list of Active Travel Project allocations.

Consultants appointed by Tipperary County Council carried out a survey on the best solution to solve pedestrian safety issues on the bridge and its approach roads.

They proposed an independent walkway bridge as the preferred option which was supported by the local authority – however this has been ruled out by the NTA.

Local Cllr Micheál Anglim has questioned why the consultants recommendations were not accepted.

“These consultants were paid good money – good taxpayers money – to do the job. And they done a good job. And their report should be respected and implemented. If you weren’t going to go with what they were coming up with….

“It’s the first time in eight years that the people of Ardfinnan and surrounding areas have it in writing that an independent walkway bridge is the best way to solve the pedestrian issue – not just for the pedestrian but for the motorist as well.”

Councillor Anglim says Ardfinnan is not being treated fairly.

“If this bridge was in Dublin, Cork, Limerick – maybe even if it was inside in Clonmel – you wouldn’t have ever heard about it, it would probably be done.

“Just because its in a village doesn’t make the peoples needs any lesser.”