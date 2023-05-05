Amendments being considered to the N76 project in Grangemockler

The initial project was a resurfacing and pavement scheme designed to slow down traffic in the village between Clonmel and Kilkenny.

While the €1million upgrades were welcomed and complimented for their high-quality finish, Councillor Davy Dunne told this month’s meeting of the Carrick-on-Suir MD that they have actually made it more dangerous for motorists.

He says there’s a risk of a crash due to the location of the new bus stop, as it stops to pick up passengers on the main road.

“What’s happening is people are getting impatient, and they’re not staying behind the bus; they’re crossing into the other lane and going on with their journey towards Kilkenny. The people then on the right-hand side heading to Carrick-on-Suir might be pulled in at the coffee shop there because their vision is now blocked; they can’t see past the bus, and they don’t know who’s behind the bus. They’re pulling out into the left lane to head to Carrick-on-Suir. So, then you’ve got someone coming from the right lane into the left lane, and obviously someone is then heading into the left lane. There’s potential for a crash there.”

The Carrick-on-Suir Cathaoirleach told Tipp FM he is now calling for district engineers to review the work, which they have agreed to look into to.

“This has been noted by locals there on numerous occasions for near-misses. And, also, with the surface there like a snooker table, people are actually driving faster through the village than they were prior to the works. So I asked could the scheme be relooked at to iron out any imperfections of the scheme.”