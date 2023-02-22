Ambrose calls for safety measures on Clonmel – Fethard road

The increased frequency of accidents on a South Tipperary road has led to calls for safety works to be expediated.

A bend at Rathronan on the Clonmel to Fethard road between the crossroads and the Halfway House has seen a number of crashes in recent months.

Cllr. Siobhan Ambrose is now asking for a proposed timeframe for the promised safety measures at the site.

The council says a number of works have been carried out to date at this location following a site inspection including relining the road, the addition of new ‘slow’ markings, and the replacement of damaged cat eyes.

However, they were unable to give a timeline as they are waiting to hear from the department on their application under the safety improvement scheme for more works at Rathronan.

Once the funding is secured they hope to erect a barrier and advanced warning signs on the road.