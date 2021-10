419 speeding offences were detected during National ‘Slow Down’ Day including 37 in the Tipperary Garda Division

The 24-hour road safety campaign ended at seven this morning.

Gardaí and GoSafe carried out more than 192,000 speed checks over the period.

Among the detections was a motorist travelling 114 kilometres per hour in a 60 zone on the N62 at Clongower in Thurles and a driver going 93kph in an 80 zone on the R689 at Lisronagh between Clonmel and Fethard.