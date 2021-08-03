Over 100 submissions on planned N24 upgrade

As the deadline for submissions on the proposed N24 upgrade is fast approaching, a Tipperary councillor has moved to reassure people that there is still time.

The issue came up at the recent Tipperary Cahir Cashel Municipal District meeting and Cathaoirleach Mary Hanna Hourigan said members were hearing concerns from people whose homes might be affected by the various routes.

She said that while the deadline is August 6th, that is not set in stone and people can continue to make submissions after that date.

So far, Cllr Hourigan believes 114 submissions have been received, but she said the digital maps have caused confusion.

“Anyone with an Eircode on that corridor route close to it, they’ve received letters saying that they may be living on that route.

“There’s a lot of fear out there, which is very understandable.

“I mean people have lived in their homes, they want to stay there, they’ve lived there all their lives and are attached to their area obviously.

“What he’s (the Project Lead) assured me is that the 6th of August deadline is not statutory, they had to put some sort of date on this, to bring a sort of closing date for submissions, but they will still talk to people and accept people’s comments after that.

“At the moment, it’s just a plan – there’s nothing concrete, nothing definite.”

She added that people were finding the digital maps very hard to understand and they requested that maps with just the appropriate route, instead of all of them, would be sent out and that has been done.

Cllr Hourigan said real physical maps would be the ideal, but they are not available.

She agreed that it’s a shock to get something in the post saying that a proposed road might affect your property and people are understandably anxious.