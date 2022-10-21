Road projects in Tipp not given enough attention, say councillors

Road projects in county Tipperary are not getting enough attention or funding from the Government because it’s not an issue in Dublin.

That’s according to councilllors at this month’s meeting of the Nenagh Municipal District.

At the meeting, Cllr Michael O’Meara tabled a motion to contact the Department of Transport about the state of bog roads in the district.

Cllr O’Meara said the roads in the Ballymacegan area had been left get to a “deplorable” condition while other similar roads in nearby county Offaly were able to avail of funding on as part of a pilot scheme.