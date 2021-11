Diversions are in place between Tipperary Town and Bansha this evening following a single car collision.

The incident happened at 3.15pm on the Tipp Town side of Bansha on the N24, and the condition of the two occupants in the car is unknown.

The road is closed in both directions, and people are urged to avoid the area if at all possible.

Traffic coming from the Limerick side will be diverted at Tipp Town, and traffic from Cahir will be diverted in Bansha village.