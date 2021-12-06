Road closure on M7 and further delays on M8 after series of Tipp crashes

A stretch of the M7 in north Tipp has been closed due to a series of road collisions this afternoon.

Diversions are in place in both directions between Junction 25 Nenagh (Centre) to Junction 27 Birdhill after separate collisions north and southbound, and another on the slip road at Carrigatoher.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays, and avoid the area if possible.

Emergency services are also dealing with a single vehicle collision near Thurles.

One of the southbound lanes on the M8 is closed between Junction 5 Two Mile Borris and Junction 6 Horse and Jockey.

Motorists should expect delays.

Rough weather already contributed to the temporary closure of the M7 between Roscrea and Moneygall this morning after a series of collisions.

Inspector James White of Thurles Garda Station is asking drivers to keep their cars in good condition:

“Plan your journey. Ensure that all your lights are working on your car. Ensure that your wipers are good quality, and if you need to replace them, may I suggest that today is the ideal day to do so.

“Pop into your local garage, they’ll replace them in a matter of moments. It’s something small but it will impair your vision out through your windscreen if the wipers aren’t working correctly.”