Man dies in Borrisoleigh car crash

A man in his 70s has died in a car crash in Borrisoleigh.

Main Street remains closed since the single car collision at 4.15pm this evening, and diversions are in place.

The man was the driver and only occupant of the car.

Forensic Collision Investigators are carrying out a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.